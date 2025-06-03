NADF, GIZ unveil gender-inclusive, climate-smart financing plan to transform Nigerian agriculture

THE National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) have reinforced their commitment to revolutionizing Nigeria’s agricultural sector through the launch of a gender-inclusive and climate-smart financing framework.

The initiative was unveiled at a high-level validation workshop held in Abuja on Wednesday, where key stakeholders gathered to finalize the framework, which aims to provide millions of women and youth with tailored access to agricultural financing and support systems.

Describing the initiative as a bold step toward inclusivity and sustainability, Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said, “This is more than just documentation; it embodies our commitment to fostering resilience, inclusivity, and prosperity within our food systems.”

The newly developed framework marks a significant departure from traditional agricultural credit models. Instead, it introduces a comprehensive support structure that integrates mechanization, extension services, digital technologies, advisory assistance, and risk-sharing mechanisms to better serve marginalized groups in the agricultural value chain.

A key highlight of the initiative is the NADF-led mechanization programme, which will deploy 2,000 John Deere tractors in its initial phase. The programme is expected to scale up to 10,000 tractors over the next five years, significantly boosting productivity and rural employment.

Senator Kyari emphasized that the programme is designed to be equitable, ensuring that smallholder farmers, particularly women and youth, have access to critical resources.

He also underscored the importance of integrating digital tools and financial literacy initiatives into the strategy to reach underserved populations, noting that inclusive access to technology and knowledge is essential for achieving long-term food security and climate resilience.

With agriculture accounting for a significant portion of employment in Nigeria, the NADF-GIZ framework is seen as a vital tool for empowering the next generation of farmers while promoting sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices.

“Inclusion demands that we think beyond traditional financial instruments. We must explore innovative approaches leveraging digital platforms can provide tailored financial products that meet the unique needs of these groups,” the minister said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: WhatsApp stops working on iPhone 6, 12 other phone models from June 2025

Kyari noted that “our pursuit of food security is intrinsically linked to our capacity to provide farmers with the necessary tools and resources to adapt to climate-induced challenges.”

Referring to recent flood disasters, he added, “the urgency of integrating risk management and anticipatory action into our agricultural systems cannot be overstated.”

The NADF Executive Secretary Mohammed Ibrahim in his speech, said the mission of the Fund is to unlock and deploy financing that works for every Nigerian farmer, no matter where they are or what barriers they face.

The workshop builds on a previous session held in November 2024, where stakeholders helped craft the initial draft of the financing model. This second phase is focused on validation, product refinement, and setting clear steps for implementation.

“This is more than validation, it is co-creation of a financing model that meets farmers where they are and takes them to where they deserve to be,” Ibrahim said.

NADF called on stakeholders to imagine new delivery models, “Can we bundle financing, insurance, and mechanisation into one service—pay-as-you-plant? Can digital platforms deliver microloans to women via mobile wallets?” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim further called on all participants to take ownership of the process. “Let us use today to build something real. Not a policy on paper, but a framework that lives in our farmlands and fields, our markets, and the futures of our farmers,” he said.

Delivering her Keynote address, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called for urgent and inclusive financial systems to empower women and build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change while also praising the NADF for its role in inclusive agriculture.

“Women constitute between 70 to 75 percent of Nigeria’s agricultural workforce and produce about 70 to 80 percent of the nation’s food. Yet, they receive only a small fraction of the credit and land allocated to small-scale farmers,” she said.

Representing the German Development Agency (GIZ), Andrea Osuna reaffirmed Germany’s long-standing partnership with Nigeria in agricultural transformation.

“Food systems do more than feed people, they are the backbone of livelihoods, economies, and our environment,” she said.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha, also lent his voice to the conversation.

“Technology is key to food sustainability. We must drive this initiative to success, especially as we prepare to feed a growing population,” he said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, called for urgent attention to Nigeria’s most vulnerable groups, particularly displaced persons, in national development policies.

Speaking at the workshop, Yilwatda lamented that discussions often overlook those “who don’t even have a voice.” “We have over 5 million Nigerians displaced across the country. That’s more than the population of most states. Yet, they are rarely at the center of our national discourse,” he said.