WhatsApp stops working on iPhone 6, 12 other phone models from June 2025

WhatsApp has ceased to function on several smartphones with older or outdated operating systems (OS) from June 1, 2025.

The messaging app has raised its minimum system requirements to improve security and performance, rendering it incompatible with certain phone models.

According to the update, iPhones must now run iOS 15.1 or later, while Android devices need at least Android 5.1. This means that support for models like the iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S4, the Sony Xperia Z1, and others has been lost.

The update aims to enhance security and performance, as outdated devices can no longer support modern app features.

Users on older hardware have been strongly advised to back up chat histories and migrate to newer devices before June 1 to avoid service interruptions.

However, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE will remain functional only if updated to iOS 15.8.4. Owners of these models are advised to install the latest iOS iteration to maintain access to WhatsApp.

Meta’s decision to phase out support for legacy operating systems is a proactive measure to ensure the app’s security and introduce enhancements, ultimately maintaining the app’s reliability and user experience.

