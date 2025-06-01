Nigerians currently buying petrol cheaper than others in ECOWAS — Dangote 

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has stated that Nigerians are currently paying 55% of the amount neighbouring countries and others in the ECOWAS region are buying petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Dangote said this during a high-level visit of the ECOWAS Commission to the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos.

The delegation of the region’s highest political and economic bloc, led by its President, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, also included ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Sediko Douka; Commissioner of Internal Services, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma; Director of Private Sector/SME, Dr Tony Luka Elumelu; and Dr Touray’s Chief of Staff, Hon Abdou Kolley, among others.

Aliko Dangote, who led the delegation on a detailed tour of the facility, explained the challenges and milestones involved in bringing the world’s largest single-train refinery to life.

He reiterated his longstanding position that Africa’s continued dependence on imported goods is unsustainable and hinders economic sovereignty.

“As long as we continue importing what we can produce, we will remain underdeveloped,” Dangote said. “This refinery is proof that we can build for ourselves at scale, to global standards.”

Speaking on the benefits of indigenous industrial companies serving individual nations and the entire continent, Dangote said Nigerians are benefiting from local refining as the price of petrol is cheaper after dropping significantly compared to neighbouring countries.

He noted that the Dangote Refinery is fully equipped to meet the petroleum needs of Nigeria and the entire West African region, countering claims that the facility would not produce enough for local and regional demand.

“There have been many claims suggesting that we don’t even produce enough to meet Nigeria’s needs, so how could we possibly supply other West African countries? But now, they are here to see the reality for themselves and, more importantly, to encourage other nations to embark on similarly large-scale industrial projects,” he said.

Noting that Africa will benefit greatly by encouraging trade among its countries, especially through value addition to the continent’s abundant resources, Dangote stressed how the refinery has helped Nigeria to bring down the cost of refined products and production costs across many sectors of the economy.

“Last year, when we began diesel production, we were able to reduce the price from N1,700 to N1,100 at a go, and as of today, the price has crashed further. This reduction has made a significant impact across various sectors. It has supported industries, benefited those of us in mining, and provided vital relief to the agricultural sector. The effect has been far-reaching.

“In neighbouring countries, the average price of petrol is around $1 per litre, which is N1,600. But here at our refinery, we’re selling at between N815 and N820. Many Nigerians don’t realise that they are currently paying just 55% of what others in the region are paying for petrol. We also have a much larger initiative in the pipeline, something we’ve not yet announced, but Nigerians should know that this refinery is built for them, and they will enjoy the maximum benefit from it,” he said.

He emphasised that this price reduction is a direct result of local refining, which continues to improve fuel affordability while enhancing energy security and reducing dependence on imports.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, while speaking, declared Dangote Petroleum Refinery a beacon of hope for Africa’s future, and a clear demonstration of what the private sector can achieve in the drive for regional industrialisation.

“What I have seen today gives me a lot of hope, and everybody who doesn’t believe in Africa should come here. Visiting here will give you more hope because this is exactly what our continent should focus on,” Dr Touray remarked, visibly moved by the scale and sophistication of the facility.

“We have seen something I couldn’t have imagined, and really the capacity in all areas is impressive. We congratulate Alhaji Dangote for this trust in Africa because I think you do this only when you have the trust, and he has a vision for Africa, and this is what we should all work to encourage,” he added.

Touray noted that the refinery, which produces fuel to Euro V standard, is critical for enabling the ECOWAS region to meet its 50ppm sulphur limit for petroleum products—a standard many imported fuels fail to meet, posing health and environmental risks across member states.

“We are still importing products below our standard when a regional company such as Dangote can meet and exceed these requirements,” he said. “The private sector must take the lead in ECOWAS industrialisation.”

