Metro

OYRTMA issues traffic advisory in Ibadan over students’ protest

Femi Akinyemi
OYRTMA issues traffic advisory in Ibadan, South-West Commodity group appoints Alao-Akala Forensic expert advocates full involvement of youths growth of Ogbomoso, Project MIMI takes agricultural programme to Alaawe commends Western region leaders Oyo Tech Hub empowers 300 young boys IWA honours distinguished leaders Oyo: PDP, APC chieftains unite for development of Oluyole LG, Ibadan student emerges winner of Oluyole LG's maiden inter-school quiz competition, Olubadan stops installation, Yuletide: Ona Ara LG commences grading, sand filling of roads to curb traffic, Oyo govt empowers over 2,000 visually impaired with gifts, health insurance

Ahead of the ongoing students’ protest at The Polytechnic Ibadan main gate, the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has issued a diversion advisory to ensure free vehicular movement in and around the area.

This was disclosed in a statement released by OYRTMA on Tuesday, stating that the traffic diversion was necessary to help motorists avoid being caught in prolonged gridlock capable of wasting productive hours.

According to OYRTMA, the advisory is part of proactive steps taken by the Oyo State Government to prevent unnecessary delays for innocent motorists and commuters.

The statement read, “The general public are hereby informed of an ongoing student protest at The Polytechnic Ibadan, main Gate, the road in front of the school gate has been temporarily blocked.

ALSO READ: Quality teachers, backbone of education development — Kano commissioner

“Motorists heading towards Eleyele, Apete, Ijokodo, and nearby areas axis from Sango and vice versa are advised to take alternative routes through Dugbe, Mokola, or Ajibode to avoid delays and unnecessary confrontation.”

“Furthermore, people moving from Sango, Elewure, Awolowo Junction and under the bridge Secretariat main gate should also seek for alternative routes as there may likely be temporary blockage by the Student rampage.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article pyramids of giza 10 most beautiful buildings in the World
Next Article Oyo students union lauds Makinde, Makinde renames Poly Ibadan , Oyo State governor, Makinde Oyo students union lauds Makinde over disbursement of bursary allowances

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×