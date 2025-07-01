OYRTMA issues traffic advisory in Ibadan over students’ protest

Ahead of the ongoing students’ protest at The Polytechnic Ibadan main gate, the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has issued a diversion advisory to ensure free vehicular movement in and around the area.

This was disclosed in a statement released by OYRTMA on Tuesday, stating that the traffic diversion was necessary to help motorists avoid being caught in prolonged gridlock capable of wasting productive hours.

According to OYRTMA, the advisory is part of proactive steps taken by the Oyo State Government to prevent unnecessary delays for innocent motorists and commuters.

The statement read, “The general public are hereby informed of an ongoing student protest at The Polytechnic Ibadan, main Gate, the road in front of the school gate has been temporarily blocked.

“Motorists heading towards Eleyele, Apete, Ijokodo, and nearby areas axis from Sango and vice versa are advised to take alternative routes through Dugbe, Mokola, or Ajibode to avoid delays and unnecessary confrontation.”

“Furthermore, people moving from Sango, Elewure, Awolowo Junction and under the bridge Secretariat main gate should also seek for alternative routes as there may likely be temporary blockage by the Student rampage.”

