REDAN president, Adeoye emerges as new Oluoke of Okeigbo

The current president of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Prince Akintoye Adeoye has emerged as the Oluoke of Okeigbo, Ondo State.

In a statement signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune, by the media director of Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, Okeigbo, Mr Ayodele Olapade, the chairman of lleoluji/ Okeigbo local government, Honourable Adebare Adeboye, in conjunction with Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House of Okeigbo, made this known to the public.

Hon. Adeboye applauded the chiefs saddled with the responsibility of the selection process, which according to him was carried out in accordance with the tradition and extant law guiding the selection process.

“The unwavering commitment to transparency, honesty and peaceful conduct in the selection of the new monarch is highly commendable and worthy of note,” he said.

The Oba-elect, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, an astute, quintessential and versatile property developer with a remarkable career spanning over three decades through his expertise and dedication in the field of law and real estate has earned a good reputation in the society.

He holds a Bachelor of Law( LLB)Hons, and a Master in Law(LLM) from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, and was called to the Bar in 1993. He enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He also earned a Bachelor of Theology from Life Seminary University of Ibadan.

Prince Akintoye has participated in numerous empowerment and leadership programmes both in Nigeria and abroad.