Quality teachers, backbone of education development — Kano commissioner

Kano State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji (Dr) Ali Haruna Makoda, has said that no society can achieve quality education without producing quality teachers, describing them as the backbone of education development.

He stated that the present government is highly committed to improving the state’s education system through quality assurance practices.

Dr Makoda, therefore, stressed the need for the state government to organise a Stakeholders’ Sensitisation Meeting on the National Education Quality Assurance Policy.

Declaring the meeting open at the conference hall of Kano Capital School, Dr Makoda disclosed that the move was part of the current administration’s efforts to enlighten key stakeholders on the importance of quality assurance in education delivery at both basic and post-basic school levels.

According to him, “Kano Government under the leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf had initiated and implemented several programmes aimed at safeguarding the education sector, stressing that the sensitization meeting on the national education quality assurance policy is among the steps taken to uphold the standard of education in the state.”

“What we are witnessing today, is the issue of quality assurance. This meeting comes at the right time when this administration’s policy centered around quality teachers and the quality of education,” he said.

Dr Makoda reiterated that there is no way any society can achieve quality education without producing quality teachers, who are the backbone of educational development.

He disclosed that the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, being a leader with a passion for education, has taken bold steps to restore the lost glory of the sector.

According to the commissioner, the efforts made by the governor in education — ranging from the declaration of a state of emergency to the allocation of the lion’s share of the budget to the sector — remain a clear testimony to his commitment.

“I can vividly recall that in 2024, His Excellency being the chairman of the executive council graciously approved the allocation of 29.75% to the education sector but comes 2025, the Governor again approved 31.5% to the education sector and this shows the level of commitment he has in the sector,” he explained.

Makoda further stated that more programmes are underway to enhance teachers’ capacity through modern teaching techniques.

While acknowledging the support given by the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service towards the success of the programme, Dr Makoda urged the participants to feel free and gain the necessary knowledge from the meeting.

He made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Kano, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, adding that education is the cornerstone of any development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Bashir Baffa Muhammed, announced that participants were drawn from various parastatals under the state ministry of education and other key stakeholders.

He thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his tireless efforts in revitalising the education sector.

A paper on ‘General Overview of the National Education Quality Assurance Policy and its Strategy Priority’ was presented by the Director of the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service, Alhaji Bello Rabeh.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed and Abdu Danladi Mohammed, both from the Federal Education Quality Assurance Department, also presented papers on ‘Stakeholders’ Contributions’ and ‘Capacity Building Initiatives for State Education Quality Assurance’ respectively.

Participants at the meeting expressed appreciation for what they had learnt, noting that it enhanced their knowledge of education quality assurance practices.

