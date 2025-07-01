Oyo students union lauds Makinde over disbursement of bursary allowances

Students from Oyo State, under the umbrella of the Federation of Oyo State Students’ Union (FOSSU) National Council, have applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his unwavering support for the welfare of indigenous students, particularly through the disbursement of bursary allowances.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement on Tuesday by Senator Sodiq Yusuf, the outgoing Senate President of the FOSSU National Council, as part of efforts to address critical matters affecting the union and the broader indigenous student community.

Yusuf, while acknowledging the laudable gesture of Governor Makinde, also appealed to him over the pending bursary payments and urged a swift resolution for the benefit of affected students.

Meanwhile, the FOSSU National Council expressed deep sadness over the tragic loss of one of its student leaders, Comrade Adelere Abiodun, whom the Council described as a visionary and committed leader, and one of the pillars of the indigenous students’ movement during his lifetime.

The student body extended its deepest sympathies to his family, associates, and the entire student community, stating that his legacy of service and advocacy would endure in their collective memory.

Yusuf also spoke on the forthcoming FOSSU election, noting that the Electoral Committee inaugurated on 14 June 2025 at the Ibarapa Zone stands duly recognised in line with the provisions of the FOSSU Constitution.

He added that the FOSSU Senate reaffirms the legitimacy of the committee and called on all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the upcoming electoral process.

“The Senate notes with concern the erroneous interpretation of the FOSSU Constitution by the Presidents of the National Association of Oke-Ogun Students (NAOOS) and the National Association of Oyo Students (NAOS). As automatic senators under FOSSU, their roles and obligations must align strictly with the union’s supreme laws.”

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Students’ Affairs has been using the Governor’s name and government agencies to threaten and torment stakeholders who refuse to comply with his selfish interests.”

“This must stop immediately. As an extension of the Governor’s oversight, the SSA must maintain neutrality. The current appointee is advised to refrain from undue interference in FOSSU’s transitional processes. The union’s autonomy must be preserved, and the SSA’s role should be that of an impartial liaison, not an active participant in internal affairs.”

“We hereby caution Mr. Victor Olojede to resist from his perpetual acts of atrocity that are disruptive to the peace and progress of our dear union, which may put some spots on the immaculate image of Gov. Seyi Makinde,” Yusuf stated.

On the need to ensure accountability and a seamless transition, the Council stated: “The already dissolved Central Executive Council presided by Com. Alarape Ibrahim is hereby directed to: immediately commence and conclude within 72 hours a comprehensive audit of the outgoing administration’s finances, projects, and records.”

“Handover all union properties including the FOSSU bus to the Electoral Committee and provide full accountability of all FOSSU land and assets.”

“Failure to comply with these directives will leave the Senate with no option but to escalate the matter to the Oyo State Government, anti-graft agencies, and student stakeholders for appropriate action,” the Council stated.

The outgoing Senate President, Yusuf, reaffirmed FOSSU’s commitment to protecting the interests of Oyo State students and fostering unity across all zones. He urged all parties to adhere to constitutional provisions, promote transparency, and prioritise dialogue in resolving disputes.

