Oyo records first COVID-19 death

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state recorded its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

Makinde made the death public on his Twitter handle at about 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

He said that the deceased died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, before his COVID-19 test result came out positive.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive.

“The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today- Wednesday; contact tracing has already commenced.

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos, so, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State,” Makinde tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyo State has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Wednesday night, out of which one person died and another was transferred to Lagos.

Ten persons were also discharged after testing negative twice following their first test that came out positive for COVID-19 while there were now five active cases.

Makinde, however, urged residents of the state to keep following the directives of the COVID-19 taskforce such as regular hand washing with soap and water or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

He implored people to continue to maintain social distancing, saying gatherings remained limited to a maximum of 10 persons.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPPIS: Buhari Approves Immediate Payment Of University Lecturers Withheld Salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March, withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a… Read full story

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi