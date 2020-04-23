Obesity greatest risk factor for type 2 diabetes irrespective of genetics

A medical expert, Professor Olufemi Fasanmade, has stressed the need for people to remain physically active even as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown continues to avoid getting obese.

Fasanmade, a professor of Medicine and Endocrinology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, said this is important because obesity is the greatest risk factor for type 2 diabetes,

He declared that studies had also suggested that obese individuals infected with the coronavirus may be at higher risk of developing the severe form of COVID-19.

Professor Fasanmade said that being overweight and obese is the highest risk factor for diabetes because the body cannot cope with the excess weight.

He stated: “If you are looking for people that have diabetes, look for a group of fat people. By the time you check their blood sugar, you will see that many of them have diabetes and many aren’t aware that they are already diabetics.”

The don declared that diabetes is also linked to bad diet, including consumption of soft drinks and beer, increases the risk of hypertension, another known risk factors for severe forms of COVID-19 disease.

The don, however, declared obesity a serious concern because it is associated with poorer mental health outcomes, reduced quality of life, and the cause of other diseases like heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer.

According to him: “If a person is very fat for instance, it is likely such becomes diabetic. If he becomes diabetic, it is likely that he becomes hypertensive. If he becomes hypertensive, he is like to have high cholesterol and because of the obesity, he is likely to have arthritis.”

He, however, assured: “If you have the gene for diabetes running in your family line and you remain slim by eating small amounts of food and exercising, you will not develop diabetes.”

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen in a study involving 4,729 people and a randomly selected group of 5,402 individuals, said the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is six times greater among obese people, irrespective of genetics.

The findings suggested that overweight people had a 2.4 times higher risk of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes if compared to other people with normal weight.

Unhealthy lifestyle increased the type 2 diabetes risk by 18 per cent when compared to those who followed a good diet and regular exercise. The study findings have been published in Diabetologia.

