Oyo lawmaker flags off project to light up constituency

The lawmaker representing Oluyole State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Waheed Akintayo, has launched the ‘Light Up Constituency’ project, worth millions of naira, to improve lighting and enhance security in communities across Oluyole Local Government Area.

The initiative, which involves the installation of solar-powered street lights, began with the symbolic handover of units to selected communities in Olunde Ward 7, comprising 13 large communities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Olunde Community Primary School, Hon. Akintayo highlighted some of his constituency achievements, including:

Job facilitation for constituents

Establishment of a health centre at Onila through CSDA

Provision of free school transportation for pupils

Ongoing construction of a police station at Muslim community

Sponsorship of various motions of public interest in the House

“Though lawmakers are primarily tasked with legislation, I believe in going the extra mile to make life meaningful for my people by facilitating impactful projects,” Akintayo said.

ALSO READ:MAAUN partners 50 varsities globally to strengthen academic programmes

He noted that the street lights would be strategically installed based on community input, including locations like the primary school and central market to enhance illumination and security.

“I remain accessible, and my door is always open to my constituents. I will continue to engage with them and bring the dividends of democracy to their doorsteps,” he added.

Hon. Akintayo, a broadcaster-turned-politician, also praised Governor Seyi Makinde for his support and commitment to the state’s development. He pledged to donate security gadgets to local vigilante groups to strengthen community policing efforts.

In his remarks, Mogaji Salaudeen Kamaldeen, President of Olunde General, thanked the lawmaker for his efforts and acknowledged the challenges of leadership in today’s economic climate.

Also speaking, Chief Raimi Gbolagade, Chairman of the Community Development Council in Oluyole LGA, lauded Hon. Akintayo’s performance and urged residents to continue supporting him for greater development in the constituency.

The event was well attended by community leaders, PDP executives at ward and LGA levels, Ward 7 Councillor, and other party stakeholders.

TRIBUNEONLINE