Speaker Abbas grieves over death of 22 Kano athletes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 22 athletes from Kano State, who lost their lives in a fatal accident on Saturday along the Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The deceased athletes were part of the Kano State contingent returning from the just-concluded Nigerian National Sports Festival held in Ogun State when their vehicle reportedly plunged into a river, killing 22 and injuring several others.

Describing the incident as “tragic and heartbreaking,” Speaker Abbas extended his condolences to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and all Nigerians mourning the loss.

ALSO READ:Okun summit: Gov Ododo preaches unity as key to progress in Kogi

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased athletes and the Kano State Government at this moment of grief.

This is one unfortunate incident too many. May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” the Speaker said.

He urged relevant authorities and the Kano State Government to take necessary safety measures to prevent a recurrence of such a devastating incident.

Speaker Abbas also called for the immortalization of the athletes, describing their deaths as a supreme price paid in the line of duty, while representing their state and contributing to national sports development.

The Speaker further extended his sympathy to all sports-loving Nigerians, the National Sports Commission, and the entire sporting community.

TRIBUNEONLINE