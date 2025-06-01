MAAUN partners 50 varsities globally to strengthen academic programmes

The Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria has achieved yet another remarkable feat as it has so far signed no fewer than 50 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with academic and institutional partners across 21 countries worldwide, aimed at boosting academic programmes.

These countries are Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Palestine, Turkey, Benin, Togo, Ethiopia, the Republic of Niger, Chad, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Through these agreements, the university aims to enhance its academic programs, facilitate student and faculty exchanges, and promote joint research projects that address global challenges.

These countries include United States of America, Afghanistan, Brazil, Cyprus, Cameroon, China, Chad, France, India, Iraq, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the Sultanate of Oman, Ethiopia, the Republic of Niger, Somalia, Gambia, Thailand, and Uganda.

According to the statement,”

MAAUN has so far implemented a considerable number of agreements outlined in the MoU drafts signed with various agencies, universities, and research centers across the globe.”

It was further stated in the statement that ” The university was recently ranked as the second best private university in Nigeria by the AD Scientific Index, courtesy of its growing reputation for academic excellence and research productivity.”

It was also recognised as one of the most sustainable universities in the world, owing to its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development within the higher education sector.

Established less than four years ago, the university has rapidly built strategic partnerships that positioned it as a truly international institution.

Its global outlook is evident in its diverse student body, which includes international students from 14 different nationalities.

These countries are Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Palestine, Turkey, Benin, Togo, Ethiopia, the Republic of Niger, Chad, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Lebanon.

This extensive network of collaborations is a testament to MAAUN’s unwavering determination to foster global partnerships, cultural exchanges, and innovative research initiatives.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE