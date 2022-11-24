Oyo CJ, others eulogize late Justice Kolajo, inaugurate multi-million naira library project in memory

The Chief Judge of Oyo state, Justice Munta Ladi Babalola has eulogized late Justice Kolapo for his diligence and contribution to the Bar in the State.

Justice Babalola made this known at the inauguration of an ultra-modern law library in memory of the deceased at the Saki Parapo Town Hall, Oyo state.

The CJ said the late legal luminary distinguished himself in public and private service, and, thereby deserves the recognition accorded him.

Justice Babalola described the late Kolajo as his mentor and professional father.

Acknowledging his contribution, the Nigeria Bar Association presented him a post-humous award which was received on behalf of the family by the Oyo North Senatorial candidate of the ADP, Pastor Babatunde Kolajo.

The event also witnessed the large volumes of law books and law literature of the late Justice Kolajo to the law library.

Dignitaries in attendance include the CJ, Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladi Abimbola, amidst other judges, Pastor Babatunde Kolajo, the Oyo North Senatorial candidate of the ADP, representing the Kolajo family, Alh AKIM YUSUF, the gubernatorial candidate on the platform of ADP.

Others are, party faithful, including the chairman, several distinguished lawyers and other dignitaries.

