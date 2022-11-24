Gunmen kill 9, injure 20 in Plateau community

The Bokkos local government area of Plateau State has been thrown into mourning again as nine people were brutally killed and twenty others injured in a midnight raid by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias.

Recall that the council area has been under attack in the past months with no fewer than thirty people killed and many others injured, while several houses were also burned.

A source close to the SER community in Wumat Tarangol District of the local government revealed that gunmen in large numbers in the early hour of Wednesday night attacked the community randomly and, in the process, killed nine and injured twenty people.

The source, which escaped the attack, said in the attack, which lasted for more than three hours, thirty houses, including harvested crops and other valuables such as cars, motorcycles, and water pump machines, etc. worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

Hon. Sylvester Wallangko, who is the APC flag-bearer for the Plateau state house of assembly and represents the Bokkos constituency and hailed from the same SER community, was also a victim as his house, properties, and relatives form part of the casualties recorded.

While receiving condolences from sympathizers including the executive chairman of Bokkos LGA, Hon. Joseph Guluwa; the chairman of Barkin Ladi LGA, Hon. Jok Alamba; Hon. Usaini Amurudu, a member of PLHA; Hon. Prof. Bernard Matur, commissioner for higher education; and Hon. Sunday Mallo Muchen, a former member of PLHA, and other dignitaries who visited to mourn with the community and the entire Tarangol district,

Hon. Sylvester Wallangko reiterated the call for a community-based security approach through government and stakeholder support in synergy with security agencies to help nip such an ugly incidence in the bud and prevent it from reoccurring.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo could not be reached for comment over the attack.