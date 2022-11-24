Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to interact with private school owners on November 30

The presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and that of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, will have a town hall meeting with the private school owners in the country.

The meeting, which will take place in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, is at the instance of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Nigeria

NAPPS is the umbrella association for proprietors of private schools in Nigeria and has more than 50,000 active members nationwide.

The national president of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, disclosed this at a virtual news conference ahead of the association’s annual international conference and exhibition for this year and with a theme “Revamping Africa’s education for sustainable development: Private education perspective.”

Otubela said the four presidential candidates are not coming for a debate but for a deep interaction with the private school operators and the providers of allied services in the country.

He said only the four candidates were invited to explain to the school owners and teachers and other conference participants the education programmes and policies they and their parties have as agenda particularly for private education in the country to enable them to know who can genuinely transform the country’s education sector to an appreciable height

He said they are scheduled for different (and not the same) times between November 30, and December 1, to enable them to have more effective interaction with each of them.

Otubela noted that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the conference while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will be the special guest of honour.