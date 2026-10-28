Oyo can compete with Lagos — Makinde

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and private sector investments, saying natural resources alone cannot guarantee economic prosperity without innovation, skills, knowledge, and productive activities.

Makinde stated this on Wednesday during the 10th anniversary celebration and commissioning of the global headquarters of CapitalSage Holdings in Ibadan.

The governor congratulated the company on its growth into a diversified business conglomerate comprising about 20 companies, describing the establishment of its headquarters in Ibadan as a demonstration of the city’s capacity to accommodate major business organisations.

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“Nigeria is a wealthy country in terms of natural resources, but natural resources alone cannot lead to economic prosperity. Prosperity must be driven by entrepreneurship, skills, knowledge, and intensive production,” he said.

Makinde noted that entrepreneurs played a critical role in economic development by taking risks, creating jobs, and investing in businesses that strengthen local industries.

“Today, we are celebrating entrepreneurship because someone must be willing to take risks on behalf of society. I congratulate the CapitalSage team for taking those risks and building a successful enterprise,” the governor said.

He assured investors that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through improved security, investment facilitation and the provision of necessary infrastructure.

“Our responsibility as a government is to create an environment where businesses can thrive. We have worked to ensure that economic activities continue beyond traditional working hours by providing the infrastructure, stability, and security businesses need to grow,” he said.

The governor added that CapitalSage’s decision to establish its global headquarters in Ibadan would strengthen the state’s position as an investment destination and demonstrate its capacity to compete with Lagos in attracting major businesses.

“This occasion is particularly significant because CapitalSage is demonstrating that Ibadan can host the headquarters of major business organisations,” he said.

Makinde added, “For many years, people viewed Oyo State as playing second fiddle to Lagos in terms of business and investment. Today, we are proving that Oyo State can stand shoulder to shoulder with any state in the federation in attracting investment and supporting enterprise.”

He reiterated his administration’s readiness to support CapitalSage Holdings and other investors, particularly businesses contributing to employment generation and economic growth.

“I want to assure CapitalSage Holdings and other investors that this administration will continue to provide every necessary support. Whether it is facilitation, security, or any legitimate government intervention required for growth, we will continue to partner with businesses that create jobs and contribute to our economy,” he said.

The governor cited the state government’s support for major industrial projects, including a brown sugar factory and a sorbitol factory, noting that CapitalSage would receive similar support.

“Recently, we supported major industrial projects, including the brown sugar factory and the sorbitol factory because of their contributions to employment creation and economic development. CapitalSage will enjoy the same level of support,” he said.

Makinde congratulated the company on its 10th anniversary, expressing confidence that it would record further growth in the coming years.

In his welcome address, the Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, John Alamu, commended the governor for providing an enabling environment that had supported the company’s growth from a small enterprise in Oyo State into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Ibadan.

Alamu assured stakeholders that the group would continue to strengthen its businesses, develop its workforce, deepen strategic partnerships and deliver greater value to its customers.

The event was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

Financial partners, local and international investors, captains of industry, and top Oyo State government officials were also present at the event.