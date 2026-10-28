Delta: Oborevwori signs 13th-month salary bill, four others into law

The Thirteenth Month Salary Law 2026, aimed at improving workers’ welfare, along with four other bills, has been signed into law by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The other bills signed include amendments increasing the number of High Court judges from 46 to 50 and Customary Court of Appeal judges from nine to 12, the Public and Private Properties Protection Amendment Law, and the Delta State Revenue Service (Consolidated) Law, 2026.

According to the governor while signing the bills at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, the development is part of his administration’s commitment to reforms under the MORE Agenda.

Oborevwori said the laws would strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery, and promote economic development, noting that the Thirteenth Month Salary Law is designed to boost workers’ morale, reward their contributions, and improve productivity.

The Public and Private Properties Protection Amendment Law, he noted, will strengthen safeguards against the unlawful occupation and destruction of properties, while the Delta State Revenue Service (Consolidated) Law, 2026, is expected to harmonise tax administration, curb multiple taxation, and promote investment.

He commended the State Assembly and urged relevant agencies to ensure the effective implementation of the new laws.

Presenting the bills earlier, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the legislation would strengthen governance, improve justice delivery, and protect investments across the state.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Delta State Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, described the Thirteenth Month Salary Law as a major boost to workers’ welfare and family well-being.

She said the policy would stimulate business activities and thanked Governor Oborevwori for the initiative, describing it as a welcome development for workers and the people of Delta State.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai, represented by Justice Briki Okolosi; the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, represented by Justice Tracy Uriah; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; principal officers of the Assembly; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; the Secretary to the State Government; commissioners; and other senior government officials.