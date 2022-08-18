Over three million persons to receive treated mosquito nets in Niger

Niger State government in collaboration with National Malaria Elimination Programme, Society for Family Health and other development partners has said that arrangements are in top gear for the 2022 mass distribution campaign of insecticide-treated nets to no fewer than about 3,766,892 households across the state.

Director/Campaign Manager, National Malaria Elimination Programme, John Ocholi, who dropped the hint at a media orientation on Wednesday in Minna stated that the nets will be distributed to the people of the state through a door-to-door approach to every household across the 275 wards in the 25 local government areas of the state.

Ocholi explained that the mass distribution campaign is aimed at ensuring that one mosquito net is available for every two persons in a household in Niger State.

He added that the distribution will be done using technology (ICT-4D)to capture household information and distribute the nets.

The Campaign Manager stated further that household registration and distribution of the nets would commence from September 1 – 12, 2022, emphasizing that households must ensure that someone is available at home within the period to provide accurate information to the mobilization and distribution teams and collect the nets.