FCTA promotes 666 to directorship cadre

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to say it is set to promote six hundred and sixty-six deputy directors to the rank of directorship in the FCTA Civil Service in 18 different cadres.

Deputy directors have been due for promotion since 2021 and have undergone the screening exercise, written examination, and oral interview to ascertain their suitability for the position of Director.

The various cadres in which the candidates are expected to fill the vacancies include Administrative Officer, Account officer, and Commercial Officer.

Others are Social Welfare officers, Engineering and Education officers, among others.

The screening exercise, which took place at the FCT Archives and History Bureau in December 2021 saw a total number of 731 officers participating. However, after the screening exercise, the Committee discovered that five out of the number were found to be ineligible to participate in further processes.

The 726 candidates, who were successful in the screening exercise were sent to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria for pre-training to acquire knowledge on better ways of handling administrative responsibilities in the FCT as well as for the examination.

Speaking on the development, the FCT Director of Human Resource Management, Muhammad Bashir, said the Department undertook these processes to ensure that equity, justice, and fairness take precedence in all its affairs.

Bashir explained that all the candidates due for the promotion were invited and subjected to all these processes; adding, “equal opportunity was given to all qualified candidates”.

According to him, the FCT Administration has taken all these steps to ascertain that all the in-house training undergone by the officers in the past was properly assimilated.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday, by the Director, Information and Communication, Muhammad Hazmat Sule, Bashir commended the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, for their guidance and approval, that the affected officers proceed on training at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, as well as other training aimed at boosting the capacity of the FCTA Staff to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The result of the 666 candidates that participated in the process is expected to be presented to the FCT Administration for further consideration.

