Osun governor-elect constitutes transition committee
Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.
This was who made known through a statement issued in Osogbo by the media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Oladele Bamiji, said the transition committee will be inaugurated by the governor-elect on Thursday.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Going On In Nigeria —Obasanjo
- How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts
- Imoke tasks FG, states on incentives for operators to grow tourism sector
According to the statement, ” the transition committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavour including academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.”
“The committee is to be chaired by a doctor of nuclear medicine and a fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji while the director-general of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as deputy chairman.”
“The secretary of the transition committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives who is also a legal practitioner, Hon. Bamidele Salam and will be assisted by a project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju,” the statement pointed out.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why
- FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why
- Osun governor-elect constitutes transition committee
- Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Going On In Nigeria —Obasanjo
- Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Going On In Nigeria —Obasanjo
- Osun governor-elect constitutes transition committee
- How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts