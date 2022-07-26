Osun governor-elect constitutes transition committee

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun governor-elect transition committee, NGF pledges support for Adeleke, Okowa, Babatope, Ondo PDP, others congratulates Adeleke, Osun gov-elect, Oyo Reps aspirant, Abidikugu congratulates Adeleke, applauds INEC, IPAC Osun Adeleke INEC,INEC declares Adeleke winner, Osun, Ayu, Atiku, other PDP chieftains land in Osun for Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke
Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.
This was who made known through a statement issued in Osogbo by the media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Oladele Bamiji, said the transition committee will be inaugurated by the governor-elect on Thursday.
According to the statement, ” the transition committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavour including  academics, finance, law,  engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.”
“The committee is to be chaired by a doctor of nuclear medicine and a fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa  Oladimeji while the director-general of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as deputy chairman.”
“The secretary of the transition committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives who is also a legal practitioner, Hon. Bamidele Salam and will be assisted by a project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju,” the statement pointed out.

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 19 nominees as INEC RECs

Latest News

‘Over 4 million Nigerians will be jobless’, traders advise govt against…

Latest News

Plateau 2023: APC should not field Nentawe as governorship candidate, chieftains…

Latest News

Amending teaching hospital bill will ensure inclusive healthcare management- ADTN

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More