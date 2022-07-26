Osun governor-elect constitutes transition committee

Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, constituted a 37-member transition committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

This was who made known through a statement issued in Osogbo by the media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Oladele Bamiji, said the transition committee will be inaugurated by the governor-elect on Thursday.

According to the statement, ” the transition committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavour including academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.”

“The committee is to be chaired by a doctor of nuclear medicine and a fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji while the director-general of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as deputy chairman.”

“The secretary of the transition committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives who is also a legal practitioner, Hon. Bamidele Salam and will be assisted by a project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju,” the statement pointed out.