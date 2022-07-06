FRSC requires you to have a razor blade in your vehicle. Here’s why  

Latest News
By Joanna Oyeleke
razor blade in your vehicle

There are certain things that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) requires that drivers in Nigeria should possess. Unkown to many, one of these is a razor blade.  

Not all vehicle drivers are aware that the razor blade is part of items expected to be in their vehicles whenever they are driving. 

No one prays to be involved in an accident, but prevention they say is better than cure. Here are reasons motorists should have razor blades in their vehicles as part of safety equipment.  

  • For emergencies  

Emergency situations are not unusual in driving. So, it’s important to always have safety equipment such as razor blades that come handy during such emergencies. Blades are need to cut things such as tangled seatbelt in emergency situations. 

  • In case of jammed seatbelt clip  

Having a razor blade at reach can be helpful in instances where victims of road accident are stuck to the vehicle. Razor blades can been used to free persons trapped by the seat belt which has jammed and cannot be unlocked as a result of the impact of the accident.  

 

  • For first aid treatment  

Also, in instances where first aid is needed to be administered to victims of accident, the razor blade can be used for cutting plaster and bandages where there is no scissors. 

  • Cases of highway breakdown  

Likewise, in case where your vehicle breaks down on the highway, a razor or a knife can be  used to cut off a seat belt from the rear seat in order to connect it  to another vehicle for towing in the absence of a towing rope. 

It should be noted that the best place to keep your razor blade in your vehicle is in the glove compartment for ease of removal during emergencies.  


To ensure our safety as motorists and that of our passengers, our vehicles should have a first aid box and not razor blades only. Our safety should be of great importance to us because life has no duplicate. 

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

You might also like
Latest News

How #EndSARS protesters destroyed my vehicle, police officer tells Ekiti Judicial…

Latest News

FRSC recovers stolen vehicle in Anambra, tasks motorists on proper registration

Latest News

Former Edo deputy speaker vows not to return official vehicle

Latest News

Volatile FOREX stalls takeoff of vehicle assembly plant in Akwa Ibom ―Ex-commissioner

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More