FRSC requires you to have a razor blade in your vehicle. Here’s why

There are certain things that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) requires that drivers in Nigeria should possess. Unkown to many, one of these is a razor blade.

Not all vehicle drivers are aware that the razor blade is part of items expected to be in their vehicles whenever they are driving.

No one prays to be involved in an accident, but prevention they say is better than cure. Here are reasons motorists should have razor blades in their vehicles as part of safety equipment.

For emergencies

Emergency situations are not unusual in driving. So, it’s important to always have safety equipment such as razor blades that come handy during such emergencies. Blades are need to cut things such as tangled seatbelt in emergency situations.

In case of jammed seatbelt clip

Having a razor blade at reach can be helpful in instances where victims of road accident are stuck to the vehicle. Razor blades can been used to free persons trapped by the seat belt which has jammed and cannot be unlocked as a result of the impact of the accident.

For first aid treatment

Also, in instances where first aid is needed to be administered to victims of accident, the razor blade can be used for cutting plaster and bandages where there is no scissors.

Cases of highway breakdown

Likewise, in case where your vehicle breaks down on the highway, a razor or a knife can be used to cut off a seat belt from the rear seat in order to connect it to another vehicle for towing in the absence of a towing rope.

It should be noted that the best place to keep your razor blade in your vehicle is in the glove compartment for ease of removal during emergencies.





To ensure our safety as motorists and that of our passengers, our vehicles should have a first aid box and not razor blades only. Our safety should be of great importance to us because life has no duplicate.

