Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 19 nominees as INEC RECs

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a formal request to the Senate, seeking confirmation of 19 nominees as resident electoral commissioners of the commission.

The letter dated dated 25th July, 2022 was read at plenary, on Tuesday. President Buhari noted that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Buhari informed that the nomination of five (5) resident electoral commissioners were for renewal, while the other fourteen (14) were fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation include, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Alh. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi – Renewal).

Others were: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed were: Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Barr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe).