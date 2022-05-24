Osun 2022: Oyetola warns PDP against violence, allays public fear

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday warned the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from its inhuman acts and stop causing mayhem in all the nook and cranny of the state.

The governor who dropped the warning during the governorship campaign at Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state at the palace of Owa of Otan Aiyegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe

He said, ” I want to use this opportunity to warn the PDP in the state against taking the residents of the state for granted by their continuous violence toward the Osun guber poll. It is obvious that the state is against them, they must not use violence to win the heart of the electorate. Voting is not by violence.”

“Osun residents are the landlord while we the politicians are tenants. The PDP’s violent actions in the state are a pointer that they want to chase their landlords away. This is unfortunate! I will continue to see to your security and welfare all the time.”

Oyetola.however charged party members not to panic just as he called on the security operatives to go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“I am surprised at the attack that occurred shortly after I left the venue of the campaign yesterday. I am appealing to the people to remain calm and unperturbed as we are doing everything possible to maintain peace and order.





“We have charged the security agencies to go after the perpetrators. Osun is known for peace and we will continue to maintain that status no matter what. Violence will not help anyone or take anyone anywhere. I have been tested and trusted. We are sure of victory, and in a free and fair contest, I will win by the grace of God,” Oyetola added.

Governor Oyetola while promising to consolidate his modest achievements and improve on them in his second term, warned members of the opposition parties to be cautious, saying campaigns and elections are not about violence.

He condemned the opposition attack on the members of the press and loyalists of the party shortly after his campaign at Gbongan, yesterday and said it was unfortunate that the opposition had resulted in violence.

Speaking in his palace, where other traditional rulers across the Council assembled, Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Fadipe, said the indelible imprints of the Governor would speak for his re-election as, according to him, the governor has performed creditably well to transform the state.

Oba Fadipe who described the administration of Governor Oyetola as unprecedented said he has been tested and trusted and is therefore qualified for a second term so that he can take the State to enviable heights.

He said: “Please continue with your good works. We are satisfied with what God has made you do within three and a half years. You have convinced us beyond reasonable doubt and done so much beyond expectations.

“Your style of governance is unique. You have been running all-inclusive and people-oriented governance.

“You are a calm, cool, collected and calculative man who has been silently achieving great things and squeezing water out of solid rocks.

“We know what is accruable to the State in terms of resources but despite this obvious reality, your government has not disappointed us or left anyone in doubt of your capacity to achieve greatness with little.

“You have proved that it is only an empty barrel that makes noise. Your campaign slogan is speaking for you already. That is why your achievement knows no bounds.

“As traditional rulers, we are good assessors. We have assessed your achievements and we are satisfied with all you have done.

“We have seen integrity personified in you. We have seen Omoluabi ethos par excellence in you, and your calmness and integrity have endeared you to many.

“I am appealing to you all to support him wholeheartedly because he deserves to be re-elected.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Oluresi of Iresi, Oba Sikiru Adeseun, commended the Governor for being faithful to his electoral promises made to the people of the State, saying he has justified the people’s mandate.

According to him, “the good works of the Governor are clear testimonies to the fact that the Governor merits the second term, and seeking an alternative to him is suicidal to the future of the State.”

“You have demonstrated good intentions in all you do, and you have been tested, trusted and you are worthy of re-election for a second term. Just ride on, we have confidence in you and a firm belief that you will win and get re-elected. To us, you have done excellently well, and as traditional rulers, what you have done particularly for traditional rulers in Osun, no one or no Governor has done in the history of this State.

“Your achievement has surpassed what we have experienced in the past. We don’t know where you have been getting money to run the affairs of the State. You have proved to us that you are a financial wizard and an economy expert. You have done beyond expectations. We will do all within our power to get you returned.

“Though we are expected to be apolitical, in actual sense, we are all political animals. You are our choice and the choice of the people of Osun. An alternative to you is suicidal to the future of our great state”, the monarch added.

In his own submission, the Director-General of the Oyetola campaign organisation, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, urged the residents not to be swayed by the violent action of PDP but to stand strong in voting for APC.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE