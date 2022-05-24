Two ex-ministers emerge PDP senatorial candidates in Zamfara

Ahead of the 2023 general election, two former ministers in Zamfara State have won the primary election to contest senatorial seats under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a keen contest of the primary election, held on Tuesday in the state, former minister of communication, Alhaji Ikira Aliyu Bilbis won and became the candidate for Zamfara central senatorial with 114 votes, while his opponents Dr NaAllah Isah Mayans and Lawal Barau Bungudu gots 2 and 14 respectively.

Retired Colonel Bala Mande, a former minister of environment who was also a former Nasarawa State military administrator won the candidacy for Zamfara North senatorship come 2023.

Declaring their candidature, the chairman electoral committee from the national headquarters of PDP, Kabiru Usman said a total of 134 delegates were screened and 133 voted with one delegate absent.

According to him, he was satisfied with the conduct of the primary election, saying it was conducted in a conducive atmosphere.

According to him, the maturity demonstrated was clear testimony that PDP is a party that would win in the state.

In his remarks while answering questions from newsmen, former minister of communication Ikira Aliyu Bilbis thanked all the delegates for finding him worthy to contest for senatorship come 2023 in the state.

He assured them of his readiness to represent them adequately at the upper chamber if voted as senator for Zamfara central, saying he would not disappoint the electorates.