2023:  I will bring Nigeria to her old days of greatness — APC presidential aspirant

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tein Jack-Rich, on Tuesday, said he would make life better for all Nigerians and bring the country to her old days of greatness if elected president.

Jack-Rich disclosed this while interacting with the party delegates in Jalingo.

According to him, 2023 was the time to choose a leader whose priority would be to make living worthwhile for Nigerians and get the country revive to her old days of greatness.

“A vote for Jack-Rich having come from a humble background is a vote to emancipate our struggling mothers, fathers and relatives.

“I am from a humble background, I am the son of a woman who sells garri in the village and died because she couldn’t afford to pay her medical bills.

“But that same woman has given birth to children who now serve as motivation to other families who are going through what my mother went through.

“We can’t afford to neglect and fail the families struggling and that is why I have come to liberate those yearning for a better life.” he said.

The aspirant promised that he would establish an industrial centre in the North East region, which Taraba would benefit from immensely.

He urged the delegates to vote for his candidature during the APC presidential primaries, promising them easy access and good governance for a better Nigeria.

Taraba State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi thanked the presidential aspirant for his love for Nigeria.

He urged the delegates to vote for competent persons that would turn around the fortunes of the country instead going for people with bags of money.