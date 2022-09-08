OSOPADEC: Akeredolu promises more projects, security in Ondo coastal communities

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured the people of the coastal communities in the Ese-Odo and Ilaje local government areas of the state that more capital projects would be executed by his administration to make life meaningful for them.

Akeredolu who gave this assurance while inaugurating the newly renovated administrative building of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission(OSOPADEC) at Oba-Ile also assured the people of security of lives and property.

Speaking on some of the ongoing capital projects in the mandate area, the governor promised that all ongoing projects would be completed soonest.

He said: “OSOPADEC is as important as any other parts of the state, but as you know, fund has been the challenge.

You’re(OSOPADEC chairman) a lucky person for this to have been done at your time I know the renovation is ongoing, but you have done a lot.

“I know a lot of work are going on in the mandate area, but the money is not enough and it can never be enough. But whatever it is, we will continue to provide for you to use

“The water treatment mini plant is taking over N82 m for us to do. We are doing 1km road at Igbotu and that is taking N221m to do. We are renovating 14 primary schools and that’s taking about N227m to do.

” Asphalt laying of Alapin that’s taking N5.7billion. We have General Hospital at Agadagba, that’s taking N336million. Aboto/Atijere Road is taking about N9billion.

“We are committed to you and there’s no gainsaying that the mandate area is prone to menace of the activities of men of underworld. That’s why we have security outfit besides Amotekun that we are paying to ensure that the area is secured.

“Your programme of today is a legacy programme and you have left your imprint in the sand of time and I am sure it would have a lasting impact on the life of the people.”





He sought the cooperation of the natives and residents of all communities in the two local governments for the sustenance of security of life and property in the riverine area.

“Seriously, the parlour security situation in the country leaves much to be desired. All of us are worried.

“Use these security vehicles for the protection of our people in the mandate area. That’s why you have two vehicles, one for Ilaje and the other for Ese-Odo. Don’t use it for other personal purposes. It is strictly for security, not for market or politics,” the governor said.

However, the governor disclosed that his administration has made arrangements with a private organization to provide security for life and property in the oil-producing communities because the people are vulnerable to criminal attacks.

Akeredolu commended the chairman of the commission, for the performance of his team since he assumed office, particularly on the renovation of the administrative buildings of the commission

In his address, the Chairman of OSOPADEC, Mr Sam Erejuwa appreciated the governor for his support for the commission and the impact being made in the mandate area.

He noted that the commission still required more funds to implement more projects in the communities for socio-economic developments.

Erejuwa promised that the management and staff of the commission would continue to give their best in serving the people of the oil-producing communities.

