We’re losing wives to Okada riders, police officers allege, protest 18 months unpaid salaries in Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries.

The protesters who converged at the popularly Ola-Iya junction in scores at 9.00 am, organised themselves into formidable groups to register their grievances.

Armed with placards with inscriptions that read: “we are tired of not being out outstanding salaries which ought to have been paid in the past months”, Pay our salary now”, Okada riders are sleeping with our wives”, “Pay us our 18months salary”, “Pay us our stipends and allowances”, “18 months without a kobo,” among others.

Aside, from the Olaiya junction where the protesters first converged, other strategic places like the Okefia and Alekuwodo axes of the town were also assembled, for the exercise, which lasted hours.

Speaking with Tribune Online, one of the protesters, Constable Tijani Adewale expressed displeasure at the development he described as inhumane, affirming that, no fewer than three constabularies have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

He said, “three lives were lost in Ikire and one in Iree. These people died in the course of discharging their duty. We are very dutiful despite the fact that we have not been paid a dime.”

“Due to unpaid allowances, tricycle and Okada riders have snatched our wives because of inability to take care of them. We have gone to the local government, honourable and dignitaries and yet nothing is done.”

While addressing the protesters, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Adewale Olokode ordered them to stop the protest with immediate effect just as he assured them that the authority in charge would see to their matter.

“You are embarrassing the force with your protest, you should have channelled your grievances to the appropriate quarters. It is just like you are disturbing public peace with your protests.

“As far as you are wearing this uniform, we expect you to maintain high discipline as force men”.

