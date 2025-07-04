Trump: We won’t retaliate further against the US but… — Iran

The Iranian government has disclosed that it will not retaliate further against the United States following bombing attacks on its three nuclear facilities last month.

Tribune Online reports that the US, under President Donald Trump, bombed three of Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan following days of intense war between Iran and Israel.

Recall that tension escalated between the two Middle East countries after Israel launched an attack on June 12 that not only targeted Iran’s nuclear program but killed dozens of top military officials and nuclear scientists, among others who are civilians.

Iran retaliated with missiles that rained down on Tel Aviv and other cities in a war that lasted for 12 days and led to the killing of 38 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Iran’s senior government official and Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said on Thursday that his country is open to negotiations with Washington but has no plans to stop uranium enrichment.

In an interview with NBC News in Tehran, he explained that the strike of June 21 by the U.S. had caused “serious damage” to Iran’s nuclear program with what he called “a naked act of aggression.”

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that Iran had on June 23 — two days later — launched a missile attack against an American military base in Qatar.

Responding to questions on whether Iran planned further retaliation on US, Takht-Ravanchi said, “As long as there is no act of aggression being perpetrated by the United States against us, we will not respond again.”

According to Takht-Ravanchi, trusting America is difficult for Iran due to attacks amidst negotiations, adding, “We want them to explain as to why they misled us, why they took such an egregious action against our people,” he added.

If these requests are satisfied, the Deputy Minister suggested that his nation would be open to new talks, stating that the Iranian regime is for diplomacy and dialogue.

“But the U.S. government needs to convince us that they are not going to use military force while we are negotiating,” he said.

“That is an essential element for our leadership to be in a position to decide about the future round of talks.”

Iran, which is a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970, commonly known as the NPT, denies that it wants to build a nuclear bomb. The country has maintained however that it is entitled to enrich uranium for nuclear power plants.

Takht-Ravanchi, when asked if Iran planned to continue its uranium enrichment programme, said the country has not changed its policy.

“Our policy has not changed on enrichment.” Under the NPT, “Iran has every right to do enrichment within its territory,” he said. “The only thing that we have to observe is not to go for militarization.”

According to him, Iran is “ready to engage with others to talk about the scope, the level, the capacity of our enrichment program.”

