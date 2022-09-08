Bauchi assembly confirms 6 commissioner nominees after CCB clearance

Bauchi State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of six commissioner nominees earlier forwarded by the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The confirmation followed the screening of the nominees by the members during the plenary of Wednesday presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman but had to delay the confirmation because of the report from the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) which stated that some of them had not declared their assets as required by the law.

During the plenary on Thursday, the Speaker announced that the house had received a letter from the CCB informing it that the remaining five commissioner nominees whose confirmation was pending due to non-completion of asset declaration, have declared their assets with the bureau in compliance with the law.

Based on that, the house confirmed the nominees as commissioners and members of the Bauchi State Executive Council

They are; Hon. Abdulkadir Ibrahim from Alkaleri LGA; Zainab Baban Takko (Bauchi); Ahmad Aliyu Jalam (Dambam); Adamu Babayo Gabarin (Darazo); Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe (Katagum) and Maryam Garba Bagel who had earlier on Wednesday confirmed.

Also, the Chairman House Committee on Health and Human Services, Hon. Bello Sarkin Jadori representing the Gamawa constituency requested the house to allow a bill for a law to amend the Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency Law 2020 and other matters connected thereto to undergo 1st reading and was seconded by Hon. Bala Abdullahi Dan representing Duguri Gwana Constituency.

Upon approval by the members, the Speaker directed the clerk of the House Umar Yusuf Gital Esq to carry out the 1st reading.

After much deliberation, the house agreed that the members should go through the bill and get ready for debate on Tuesday next week.

