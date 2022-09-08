Benin traditional council secretary, others granted bail

A Benin High Court, on Thursday, granted bail to Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council and four other persons, who were remanded in prison custody for their alleged involvement in the illegal demolition of over 60 buildings at Ulegun Community of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, penultimate week.

Justice Mary Itsueli granted the bail applications of the accused persons in the sum of N1,000,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

The presiding judge said the sureties must be gainfully employed, a house owner and must appear in court on every adjourned date.

At the hearing on Thursday, the court, after listening to the applications filed by Olayiwola Afolabi for Frank Irabor and others, granted bail to those charged with the offence namely Frank Irabor, Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko-Oboh, Ode Uloko and Oko-Oboh Ebosele.

