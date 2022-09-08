Apple announces release of new iPhone 14 series. Here’s all you need to know about it

Tech giant, Apple, has announced the release of its much anticipated iPhone 14 and 14 pro as the latest upgrade to the iPhone series.

The new iPhone lineup, iPhone 14, 14 plus, 14 pro and 14 pro max was announced today, Wednesday, September 7 at the Apple big September press event.

Apple also introduced the new iPhone Airpod pro, Apple Ultra watch, Apple watch series 8, Apple watch SE and Apple fitness plus.

The new iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1- inch screen while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a larger screen of 6.7- inch.

iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus come in 5 colours, Blue, purple, black, starlight and product red.

Battery:

Up to 26 hours of video playback on iPhone 14 Plus and Up to 20 hours of video playback on iPhone 14

Key Features:

Emergency SOS via satellite: If you don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, the iPhone lets you text emergency services over satellite.

Crash Detection calls for help when you can’t. : iPhone 14 can detect a severe car crash, then call 911 and notify your emergency contacts.

E-sim: Iphone 14 and 14 plus does not make use of a physical sim but rather eSIM that makes things simple. You can activate your new iPhone or add carriers digitally, so you’re calling and texting in no time. And unlike a physical card, eSIM can’t be removed if your iPhone is lost or stolen.

E-sim also lets you have multiple phone numbers and data plans. Equally, it makes travelling more fun as you can easily activate the eSim of the country you are visiting.

The Iphone 14 maintains the same chip (the A15), as its predecessor Iphone 13 pro model, which makeI it the first time Apple has repeated chips in recent years.

The new Iphone 14 and 14plus camera comes with a 12 MP main camera with bigger pixels, a faster aperture and much improved sensors





Super fast 5g cellular

Face ID

Price and available date:

Iphone 14 (6.1 inch) sells for $799 and above which is the same starting price for Iphone 13 last year while the Iphone 14 plus (6.7 inch) goes for $899 and above.

IPhone 14 and 14 plus will be available for pre-order from September 9. For purchasing, Iphone 14 will be available from September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7.







IPHONE 14 PRO AND 14 PRO MAX

The Iphone 14 pro and pro max shared similar features with the iPhone 14 and 14 plus, but more appealing than the latter.

The new Iphone 14 pro comes with a 6.1- inch screen while the Iphone 14pro max comes with a larger screen of 6.7- inch.

IPhone 14 pro and Iphone pro max come in 4 colours, Deep purple, gold, silver and space black.

Battery:

Up to 29 hours of video playback on iPhone 14 Pro Max and Up to 23 hours of video playback on iPhone 14 Pro. It also boosts of a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging

Storage:

IPhone 14 pro and 14 pro max comes in different variation of storage such as 128g, 256, 512 and 1TB

Key Features:

Emergency SOS via satellite: If you don’t have cell service or Wi‑Fi, the iPhone lets you text emergency services over satellite.

Crash Detection calls for help when you can’t. : iPhone 14 can detect a severe car crash, then call 911 and notify your emergency contacts

E-sim: Iphone 14 pro and pro max do not make use of a physical sim but rather an eSIM that makes things simple. You can activate your new iPhone or add carriers digitally, so you’re calling and texting in no time. And unlike a physical card, eSIM can’t be removed if your iPhone is lost or stolen.

E-sim also lets you have multiple phone numbers and data plans. Equally, it makes travelling more fun as you can easily activate the eSim of the country you are visiting.

IPhone introduces a new smart chip ( A16 Bionic), the ultimate smartphone chip for the Iphone 14 pro and max compared to the (A 15) in iPhone 14, 14 plus and the previous 13. The Secure Enclave in A16 Bionic protects personal information like your Face ID data, contacts, and more

The iPhone 14 pro and 14 pro max come with a 48MP Main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor. The camera offers Up to 4x the resolution for jaw-dropping cropping.

Up to 3x better low-light photos on the Ultra Wide camera, Up to 2x better low-light photos on the Main Camera

Super Fast 5G cellular

Face ID

Price and available date:

Iphone 14 Pro (6.1 inch) sells from $999 and above r while Iphone 14 pro max goes for $1099 and above.