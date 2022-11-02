Ortom charges newly appointed permanent secretaries on commitment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday charged the new permanent secretaries to see their appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the development of the state through selfless service.

Ortom gave the charge during the inauguration of eight permanent secretaries held at the new banquet hall of the Government House, Makurdi and enjoined them to imbibe honesty, patriotism and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

He also appealed to family members, friends and associates of the new permanent secretaries to refrain from mounting undue financial and other pressures that would distract them from serving the state well.

According to the governor, “You have been chosen out of many others that are qualified because we believe you will live up to the expectation of the office as well as stand out as role models in your private and public life.

“Similarly, honesty, patriotism and accountability, among others, are required of you especially as you handle sensitive state matters.

“Due to the confidential issues that may come before you, we implore you to always have the interest of the state and the public good above other considerations.

Ortom assured the appointees that government will support and encourage them with the necessary logistics and tools to succeed in their official duties.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are; Godwin Tighil, Agbo Ochekpe, Beatrice Tsavmbu, Helen Nyikyaa, and Suleiman Ali.

Others are; Gabriel Ameh, Joy Adole and Terkimbir Sende.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EFCC Raids Abuja Forex Traders’ Offices To Arrest Naira Slide

IN a move to arrest further plunge of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, against other currencies, particularly the dollar, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)…

It’s Not Late To Fulfill Amechi’s Last Wish, Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Buhari

Following the death of the former Minister in the First Republic, Mbazulike Amechi, who had pleaded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari…





Afenifere Endorsed Obi Based On National Interest — Adebanjo

LEADER of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that the group’s endorsement of the candidature of the presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party…

Campaign Funding: Will Parties Stay Within Limit?

A month after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the suspension of campaigns, majority of the political parties and their candidates for the 2023 general elections are still testing waters…

FG will reward victorious ‘Super’ Flamingos

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said the Federal Government will organise a befitting and special reception for the national female U17 team, the Flamingos for their winning the bronze medal at the just concluded FIFA U17 Women’s which was held in India…

EDITORIAL: The US Terror Alert

LAST week, the United States government issued a statement warning of an impending terrorist attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It immediately followed this warning with an order to its non-emergency diplomatic staff…