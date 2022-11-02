Oyo Assembly calls for regulation of motorcyclists over security risks

The Oyo State House of Assembly has stressed the need to control the operation of commercial motorcyclists, pointing to their influx and the attendant risks they pose to security in the state.

This followed a motion by the member representing Oyo East/Oyo West state constituency, Honourable Tunde Isiaka, titled: “Need to Regulate Activities of Commercial Motorcyclists To Curtail Security Threats and Other Criminal Acts in the State,” at plenary.

Isiaka, in the motion, gave instances of criminal acts in parts of the state like Ile-Titun road, Ring Road in Ibadan, Komu area in Ogbomoso, and Iganna committed by people riding motorcycles.

Pointing to the security risks they pose, if unchecked, he said it was expedient for the state government to regulate the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the interest of peace in the state.

Isiaka said the latest trend is that some commercial motorcyclists commit crimes under the guise of wearing facemasks.

While describing as commendable the state government’s announcement of the commencement of registration of motorcyclists in the state, Isiaka said it was imperative for the registration to be extended to private motorcycle owners, motorcycle dealers associations and others so as to have holistic data.

He, however, noted the need for the house committee on works and transport to meet with officials of the state government to have a situation on the said registration of motorcyclists.

The Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin led Assembly, in adopting the resolutions of the motion, also tasked its committee on works and transport to expedite action on the Control of Motorcycles (Further Amendment) Bill, 2019, before it.

In another motion, the Assembly urged Governor Seyi Makinde’s government to see to the establishment of health information and communication centres across the state to provide teenagers with appropriate support and counselling.

The motion titled: “Stemming the Tide of Teenage Sexual and Reproductive Health Challenge Through Health Information Education Commission,” was moved by a member representing Ogbomoso North, Honourable Bimbo Oladeji.

The motion said the centres were needed owing to what was described as the alarming rate of unsafe sexual and reproductive health practices among teenagers epitomised by an increase in the school dropout rate, increase in teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Oladeji stressed that such centres will ensure safe and sustainable sexual health and reproductive practices among teenagers in the state.

While noting the role of parents and stakeholders in stemming the tide, she observed that inadequate access to health information and lack of adequate education on sexual and reproductive health practices were also responsible for poor health and well-being.

She also noted that it is expedient to integrate and prioritise sex education in the curriculum to keep teenagers adequately informed about sexual and reproductive issues.





Furthermore, she noted that the trend will also be reduced with the enforcement of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006 and the implementation of goal three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

