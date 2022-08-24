Widows get foodstuffs, clothing materials, other items in Delta

Widows in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State had cause to smile as a cleric, Pastor Ambrose Ogana distributed gifts items worth several millions of naira as part of activities marking his birthday anniversary.

The items include foodstuffs of different kinds and clothing materials.

The event took place at the City of Greatness Ministry in Oghara, the headquarters of the local government area of the state.

He said the gesture was in fulfillment of his covenant with God long ago that if He (God) blessed him, he would always put a smile on the face of the needy, especially the underprivileged.

Ogana added that extending love to the needy on a yearly basis gives him joy as God has blessed him beyond reasonable doubt.

He charged everyone to be steadfast in serving God and to always put their trust in God, saying without God life could be miserable.

Speaking to the congregation, chairman of the Ethiope West Local Government Area, Mr. Oghenedoro Owoso applauded the celebrant for the gesture towards the widows and the underprivileged at the grassroots.

He encouraged everyone to always remember their neighbours whenever they receive blessings of God.

The council boss who titled his message ‘remember your neighbour’ said doing the will of God was to love your neighbor as yourself.

He urged all attendees to emulate Ogana by being a blessing to others with the positions and the substance God has given to them.

The chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ethiope West, Reverend Anthony Uje thanked the celebrant for reaching out to the widows and the needy.

