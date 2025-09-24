ORC seeks Makinde’s intervention in LAUTECH doctors’ strike

The Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) has appealed to the governor of Oyo, Mr Seyi Makinde, to intervene in the ongoing industrial dispute related to the LAUTECH doctors’ strike between the state government and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

ORC, in a letter jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown and Professor Atiba Adeniran, dated 22nd of September 2025 and addressed to the governor, said: “For more than two months now, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has embarked on a strike, while the medical students in training have been out of class and ward training for more than four months due to the LAUTECH doctors’ strike.”

The club listed the cause of the industrial action as inadequate subvention to pay the new salary scale (CONMESS circular), saying: “The doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital have been paid lower salaries than enjoyed by other health workers in Oyo State since January 2025, which has contributed significantly to the LAUTECH doctors’ strike.”

It is also noted as a cause of the strike, non-payment of medical personnel, who have been paid for more than five years nationwide. Hence, the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital is unable to attract new specialist doctors and other medical personnel, as well as non-payment of accoutrement allowance during this LAUTECH doctors’ strike.

ORC posited that the consequences of all the aforementioned are poor service delivery and manpower exit, which is affecting all critical departments of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

“There is an acute shortage of staff in Internal Medicine, Hematology, Laboratory, and Pediatrics departments as of the date of this letter. The hospital practically has no working consultant specialists.

“We sincerely appeal to Your Excellency to urgently help resolve the issues mentioned in this letter in a timely manner because this is the only tertiary institution that is affordable to attend to the health challenges of the people of Ogbomoso.“