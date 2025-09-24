Statue at National mall sparks debate over Trump, Epstein connection

A new statue has appeared on the east end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in the United States, drawing attention from residents and visitors.

The bronze piece depicts United States President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands, smiling, and kicking back their feet.

“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” reads a plaque at the base of the statue. A permit from the National Park Service allows the installation to remain until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The artist behind the statue has not been identified, though its style resembles other works critical of Trump.

Previous displays on the Mall included a bronze sculpture of excrement on a congressional desk referencing January 6, and another called “Dictator Approved,” which showed a golden thumbs-up crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.

The Trump, Epstein statue highlights the former president’s ties to the late financier, a subject that has repeatedly resurfaced despite Trump’s attempts to move past it. The connection has also stirred division within his political base.

Reports have pointed to an alleged letter Trump wrote for Epstein’s 50th birthday book, featuring a drawing of a nude torso and comments about “certain things in common” and “enigmas never age.” The book also included names such as former president Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Excerpts from the alleged letter are engraved on plaques placed under Trump’s feet, under Epstein’s, and on a third plaque marking “Friendship Month,” which shows two hands forming a heart.

The White House criticised the display, issuing a statement that reads, “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit – but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.”

(The Guardian)

