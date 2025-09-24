Insecurity: Nigerian Army smashes terror networks, rescues victims

…recovers assorted weapons in nationwide operations

The Nigerian Army has recorded sweeping operational successes against terrorists, kidnappers, cultists, and other criminal elements in a series of coordinated offensives carried out across the country between September 19th and 22nd, 2025.

According to an official report made available to the Tribune Online in Abuja on Wednesday, the operations led to the neutralisation of multiple terrorists, the arrest of more than 20 suspects, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and logistics items.

“In the Northeast, troops of 152 Task Force Battalion working alongside the Hybrid Force and Civilian Joint Task Force foiled an attempted attack by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram (JAS) fighters in Banki.

“The troops recovered boxes of 12.7mm and 7.62mm ammunition, military camouflage, and other items. Elsewhere in Borno State, soldiers of 21 Special Armoured Brigade safely disposed of two improvised explosive devices planted along the Darel Jamel–Bula Yobe road.

“Similarly, troops of 19 Battalion and 25 Brigade intercepted ISWAP/JAS logistics elements along the Damboa–Gumsuri road.

“One terrorist was neutralized in the encounter, while soldiers recovered two AK-47 rifles, 36 hand grenades, improvised explosive-making materials, uniforms, bicycles, drugs, and other supplies.

The report added that the Operations also extended to other regions. In Katsina State, the Defence Special Operations Force (DSOF) engaged bandits at Jeka Areda and Ruwan Godia, capturing seven motorcycles.

In Cross River State, troops arrested a cultist found with a roasted human leg, while soldiers of 34 Artillery Brigade destroyed an illegal oil bunkering site containing four cooking drums and 800 litres of refined products.

According to the report, elsewhere, troops neutralised two terrorists in Sokoto, arrested suspected kidnappers in Taraba, dismantled crude oil theft operations in Rivers, and disrupted terrorist logistics supply lines in Borno.

In Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Benue, and Adamawa States, joint security forces rescued kidnapped victims, apprehended informants, and seized additional firearms.

“One of the major breakthroughs came when troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion with Civilian JTF repelled a fierce ISWAP attack in Biu, Borno State.

“They recovered five rocket-propelled grenades, three AK-47 magazines loaded with 90 rounds of ammunition, and hundreds of rounds of NATO machine-gun ammunition. Another attack was repelled at Damboa, where one terrorist was killed and more weapons recovered.

Across the country, troops also intercepted terror logistics suppliers, uncovered stockpiles of fertilizer suspected to be used for bomb-making, and destroyed hideouts used for criminal activities.

The Army confirmed that in total, the operations resulted in the recovery of at least 10 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, five RPG bombs, 36 hand grenades, five AK-47 magazines, over 700 rounds of assorted ammunition, 39 motorcycles, 32 bicycles, uniforms, explosives, large quantities of drugs and chemicals, vehicles, and illegally refined petroleum products.

Military authorities stressed that the successes reflect the Nigerian Army’s renewed commitment to dismantling terror networks and criminal gangs nationwide.

The Army further noted that stabilizing communities would create a safer environment to boost farming and other economic activities, aligning with the Federal Government’s drive for food security.

