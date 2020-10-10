OndoDecides2020: Voting commences in Okitipupa polling units

Voting has commenced in polling units in Okitipupa Local Government Area for the governorship election in Ondo State.

It was observed INEC ad hoc staff were on ground early in most units as voting commenced exactly 8:30 am with a large number of voters on the queue ready to exercise their franchise.

There is the adequate deployment of security agents as polling units visited have at least three police officers maintaining law and order in the area.

Also, it was observed that there was substantial compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols as the use of face masks was compulsory before any voter will be allowed to vote.

