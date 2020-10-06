EndSARS: Nigeria Police to host Naira Marley on live chat 

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.

According to tweets from the force’s twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, the Police PRO will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues.

The tweets read: “@officialnairam1, the Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heard very loudly and clearly.

“The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery.

“The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

“The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October 2020, by 11 am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.”

