[VIDEO] #OndoDecides2020: I will wait without bypassing queue even if it rains fire, says Jegede as rainfall halts voting process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ondo gubernatorial election, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, said that he will wait in line without bypassing the queue even if it rains fire.

He said this at his polling unit while speaking to Tribune Online moments before rainfall began this morning, temporarily suspending the voting process at the unit.