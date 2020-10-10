OndoDecides2020: I have not withdrawn, says Agboola

A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.

This is according to the ZLP candidate’s spokesperson.

When Tribune Online reached out to the Chief Press Secretary(CPS) of the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo on the telephone, he said: “The document is fake and should be disregarded. It is doctored to demean Mr Agboola.”