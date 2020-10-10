#OndoDecides2020: I have not withdrawn, says Agboola

Latest News
By Adekunle Sulaimon

A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.

This is according to the ZLP candidate’s spokesperson.

When Tribune Online reached out to the Chief Press Secretary(CPS) of the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo on the telephone, he said: “The document is fake and should be disregarded. It is doctored to demean Mr Agboola.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

[PHOTOS] #OndoDecides2020: Ongoing voter accreditation at Jegede, PDP…

Latest News

[PHOTOS] #OndoDecides2020: Voters storm polling units for accreditation exercise

Latest News

Alpha Beta, ex-MD fight dirty over Tinubu

Latest News

‘COVID-19 may cause male infertility’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More