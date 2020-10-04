COVID-19: Nigeria’s deaths last week lowest in five months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

12 persons died from the virus in the previous week (September 20 – 26) while 16 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (September 13 – 19).

More cases, lesser recoveries

Tribune Online reports that last week marked the 40th week of the pandemic in Nigeria. However, while a total of 1,089 new infections were recorded last week, Nigeria recorded 1,053 new cases in the previous week (September 20 – 26).

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 28,727 samples were tested while 25,929 samples were tested the previous week.

So far, Nigeria has tested 535,733 out of which 59,287 cases have been confirmed and 1,113 deaths recorded while 50,718 have since recovered. Currently, there are only 7,456 active cases in Nigeria.

Also, 996 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 1,175 persons of the previous week.

COVID-19 cases dropping

The Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 during last Tuesday’s briefing has affirmed that the number of confirmed cases in the country is dropping but wants Nigerians to be vigilant as the threat of the virus remains.

The chairman, Boss Mustapha, said: “The numbers are dropping when we compare on a month-to-month basis but we still have to be vigilant.

“Health is a shared responsibility on the concurrent list and as partners in the fight against COVID-19; we urge sub-national entities to thread on the side of caution by increasing the rate of testing.”

Nigerians are urged to continue wearing facemasks, stay away from crowded places, avoid mass gatherings, maintain simple hygienic practices and follow all the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 126 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

On Monday, 136 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 58,460.

On Tuesday, 187 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 58,647.

On Wednesday, 201 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 153 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 126 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 160 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,287.

See the breakdown of the 59,287 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 19,636 cases, followed by FCT – 5,745, Plateau – 3,479, Oyo – 3,268, Edo – 2,628, Rivers – 2,517, Kaduna – 2,440, Ogun – 1,878, Delta – 1,802, Kano – 1,738, Ondo – 1,634, Enugu – 1,289, Kwara – 1,044, Ebonyi – 1,042, Abia – 898, Gombe – 883, Katsina – 874, Osun – 847, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 699, Imo – 576, Benue – 481, Nasarawa – 452, Bayelsa – 401, Jigawa – 325, Ekiti – 321, Akwa Ibom – 293, Niger – 259, Adamawa – 248, Anambra – 238, Sokoto – 162, Taraba – 105, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, Zamfara – 79, Yobe – 76, Kogi – 5.

