A fresh crisis may be brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, as the State Working Committee of the opposition party in the state suspended the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, on Tuesday over alleged anti-party activities.

Adams’s suspension was contained in a statement issued and signed by the members of SWC in the state, who said the Ondo PDP chairman was also suspended for engaging in activities likely to bring the party disrepute.

The suspension was signed by nine members of the SWC, who include the State Deputy Chairman, Hon.Tola Alebere; the State Secretary, Olaeye Olujimi; the Organising Secretary, Engr. Dare Akinwale; and the State Vice Chairman (South), Elder Amos Fadope.

Others include Hon Dayo Awude, State Vice Chairman (Central), Barr. Moses Awofade, Legal Adviser, Hon. Boluwaji Hamidele, -Financial Secretary, Hon. Mrs Olawumi Fasonu -Treasurer and Hon. Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, State Publicity Secretary

The SWC stated in the statement that, “Pursuant to Section 5811b, c. f. h., and it of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

“He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next week.

“The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…