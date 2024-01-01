Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for the year 2024.

Oyedepo said 2024 will be a year of release from every form of servitude and slavery, adding that God will bring His people into the realm of fortune they have been longing for all their life.

Speaking during the Church’s crossover night at Canaanland in Ogun, Oyedepo said 2024 shall be a year of fearful favour.

His words; “It shall mark the end of misfortune in your life!

“It shall be your Isaac-order of year; your year of enviable turnaround!

“It shall be your year of spiritual breakthrough that will set the pace for other breakthroughs in your life!

“It shall be your year of uncheckered enlargement!

“You shall be satisfied with favour and fulfilled with the blessing of the Lord all through 2024!

“Every Winner that will care to maintain a walk with God shall dip his foot in oil!

“It shall be your year of supernatural flight!

“You will be jumping levels all through 2024!

“God is bringing every Winner from the street corner to the limelight!

“It shall be your year of favour after the order of Mary!

“Favour will locate you to make the impossible happen in your life!

“You will never know setbacks in your journey all through 2024!”

