President Bola Tinubu has just signed the N28.78 trillion 2024 Appropriations Bill into law.

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his arrival from Lagos, where he had spent the Christmas holiday.

The event was witnessed by senior government officials, including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; and the Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, among others.

Details later…

