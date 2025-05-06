Biafra: Court directs service of processes on Nnamdi Kanu ahead of trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the prosecution in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to serve all relevant court processes and materials intended to use in the trial on the defence team before being tendered in court.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho took a firm stance on trial procedures following confusion over legal representation and tension surrounding courtroom conduct.

A letter from one Charles Ude, claiming to be Kanu’s lawyer, sparked the court’s concern, but the lead defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, disassociated the team from Ude’s claim, with the IPOB leader affirming that Agabi remains his official legal representative in his trial.

To maintain orderliness in the court, Justice Omotosho stressed that only 16 counsel out of the 26 listed would be recognised in court, saying that, “I don’t want to be pushed to take this case virtually—we have the facility”.

The court also addressed a past infraction involving one, Favour Kanu, a relative of the defendant, who had recorded court proceedings in violation of the directives of the court.

The judge revealed she had also posted the content online. Kanu begged the court for leniency on her behalf and asked the court to forgive her.

The judge, however, barred her from attending the next three proceedings in the matter.

The trial continued with the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness (PW1), identified as AAA, who told the court, under cross examination by Chief Agabi, that, he is unaware that several terrorism charges against Kanu had been struck out by the court.

He also said, he has no knowledge of the current status of many of the original 15-count charges.

Re-examined by the lead counsel to the prosecution, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, the witness said, Kanu’s activities amounted to agitation for the secession of parts of Nigeria.

The second prosecution witness (PW2), identified as BBB, testified that he was assigned by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to investigate Kanu, who, he described as the operator of Radio Biafra and the founder of the Eastern Security Network.

Attempts by the prosecution to tender a letter authorizing the witness’s investigation was vehemently opposed by Agabi on the grounds that the document was not frontloaded. The prosecution later withdrew the document.

The trial also saw disagreements over the admissibility of video evidence presented by the defence, which Kanu himself opposed.

The court ordered that all materials intended for trial must be served in advance and listed properly, stressing that no document would be admitted unless previously disclosed to the defence.

On a separate issue, the prosecution said it had filed a motion for the release of certain items already tendered as exhibits—specifically, items numbered 1 to 28 and 30 to 39.

The court directed that the motion must be refiled, with each exhibit explicitly identified and properly referenced.

While the prosecution expressed readiness to proceed with the trial for three consecutive days as previously planned, Agabi requested a pause to allow for client consultation.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till May 7 for the continuation of trial, specifically for the examination-in-chief of the second prosecution witness, BBB.

