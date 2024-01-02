The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has warned all government Ministries, Agencies, Embassies and High Commissions as well as diaspora groups, to beware of phoney diaspora groups with apparent sinister and political ulterior motives, parading as authentic diaspora groups.

A statement by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Tuesday in Abuja specifically mentioned a group, the Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF), which claimed it has established an office in Abuja for the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The so-called Forum, an arm of the Labour Party masquerading as a diaspora group, is not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

We are aware that all registered political parties, including the ruling party, APC, PDP, SDP, NNPP, and even LP, etc., have diaspora chapters and support groups outside the country and do work to promote and champion their party ideals.

It is equally sinister that an unregistered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission will fraudulently and boldly announce the setting up of an office to oversee the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora in Abuja.

This is no doubt an attempt to fraudulently hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public, ministries, departments, agencies, embassies, high commissions, as well as state and local governments.

We hereby advise all government agencies at both the federal and state levels, as well as the diplomatic community, to always double-check with NIDCOM the status of such groups, as NIDCOM has a database of all registered diaspora groups.

NIDCOM is using this opportunity to also remind all states that they have diaspora focal persons who are readily available to handle issues relating to their diaspora.

NIDCOM is the only commission mandated by an act of Parliament to oversee the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora in the last four years.

It has been and will continue to fulfil its mandate while also working with genuine Nigerian diaspora groups, associations, and individuals.

