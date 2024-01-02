The Niger State Police Command, with a heavy heart, regrettably announced the demise of ACP Michael Tukura Katambi, Area Commander New-Bussa, who died on January 1, 2024, at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The Command stated this in a press statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

The statement added that the officer was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1997, later upgraded himself and joined C/ASP Course 20, Year 2000 as a Force Entrant, rose through the ranks, and served in various capacities within the Force.

According to Abiodun, “He served as 2i/c Operations in Niger State Police Command; he was DPO Kagara; he was also 2i/c Area Commander Suleja; he was DPO ‘A’ Div Suleja; and before his demise, he was Area Commander New-Bussa, all in Niger State.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, in conjunction with officers of the Command, described the deceased as a diligent officer, a delightful and quintessential gentleman.

He said the officer was a thoroughbred professional, a crime fighter, and a consummate family man who was lost to the cold hands of death on the very first day of the year.

The Police Boss, however, prayed for the repose of the gentle soul of our dear brother, a colleague, a dogged crime fighter, and a lover of peace, while asserting that God may grant the Command the fortitude to bear this great loss and give the courage, wisdom, and strength to face the challenges in 2024.

He encouraged officers of the command as he said, “We shall remain undeterred, focused, and carry on from where he stopped. He will be happier to see us do this and do it with God’s leading direction and cover.”

The statement further explained that the burial arrangement is scheduled as follows: Wake-Keep service: Tuesday, January 9, 2024; Burial service: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at his residence in Sabon-Wuse, Tafa LGA of Niger State.

Meanwhile, the officer is survived by his wife and children.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…