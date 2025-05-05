Why we arrested VeryDarkMan — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it arrested popular rights activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkBlackMan (VDM).

Speaking to BBC News Pidgin, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the arrest was made following several petitions from individuals who had complaints against the activist.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” Oyewale said.

When asked if the petitions were connected to GT Bank, he explained that the complaints came from different people and that the EFCC has a duty to protect the identities and interests of those who reported the matter.

He added, “We will release him once he meets the bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible. We are law-abiding.”

Oyewale also confirmed that the activist was arrested in Abuja.

The development comes shortly after VeryDarkMan went to a bank in Abuja with his mother to inquire about her account.

