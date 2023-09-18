Deputy Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwatosin Ajirotutu, has joined in the public condemnation of the assault meted on the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Dr Mrs. Bunmi Osadahun by a ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Ajirotutu who condemned the attack on the Commissioner described the beating of Osadahun as completely inexcusable and barbaric, saying she was taken aback that the ward Chairman, Olumide Awolumate, could condescend so low to perpetrate such action on a woman.

Ajirotutu who stated this in a statement signed by her said “It is displeasing and barbaric to have viewed a video clip that surfaced and has caused pandemonium in the media space and Arigidi in Akoko Northwest of Ondo State following the directive of Ondo State Government on subsidy palliatives distribution across the state.

“It was gathered that the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. (Dr) Adebunmi Osadahun who hailed from this area was brutally attacked and assault was made by APC Ward 1 Chairman, Mr. Awolumate Olumide during the palliative distribution in Arigidi of Akoko Northwest Local Government.

“The action of Mr. Awolumate Olumide on Hon. Adebunmi Osadahun is condemned and he should be arrested and made to face maximum disciplinary sanction by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police while the Attorney General of Ondo State should prosecute Mr. Olumide immediately.

“Assault on womenfolk should not be tolerated in any part of Ondo and in the country. Women deserve our care in every situation because of their sensitive roles in society.

She, however, called for the arrest of Awolumate while the party leadership should not hesitate to sanction him over his barbaric action.

It be recalled that a viral video shows the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Osadahun being beaten by Awolumate, over alleged inequitable distribution of palliatives.

Osadahun was seen in a video circulating on social media, exchanging alterations with a man, attacking the commissioner with a chair.

